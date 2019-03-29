Driver and mate who assaulted Police officer granted bail

The Weija Circuit Court has granted bail to the "Trotro" driver and his mate who allegedly assaulted a police officer.
A team of lawyers led by Martin Kpebu in Court argued that their clients were safe only if removed from the custody of the police.
They told the court the two Francis Buabeng,26yrs, Albert Ansah,33yrs, had been brutalized by policemen since they were remanded in the custody of the police till April 1.
Mr Kpedu disclosed that the head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) intervened and moved the two to a BNI facility.
There was no representation by the police or state prosecutors even though the lawyers said they had served the Attorney General’s office and the police with notices of the application for bail.
The two, however, have been granted bail to the tune of 10,000 cedis each with two sureties.
The case has also been adjourned to April 1, 2019.
Background
On March 14, 2019, the driver and mate engaged in a fisticuff with a police officer, Constable Julius Mawuli Ekpe. The incident went viral after a video footage was uploaded on social media.
The police officer had chased down the driver and his mate using a motorbike after they allegedly tried to escape arrest for an alleged road indiscipline. They were apprehended and put before court four days later.
The accused have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, causing unlawful damage and causing obstruction and insecurity to other road users. They have both pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
