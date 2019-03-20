E-Justice Project will deal with challenges of the Judicial process - Ursula Owusu

The Minister of Communications Ursula Owusu-Ekuful says she is confident challenges affecting the Judicial process in Ghana will be dealt with the introduction of the E-Justice Project.
Ursula Owusu who doubles as a Legal Practitioner made this known at the inauguration of the E-Justice Project at the auditorium of the Law complex in Accra.
According to her challenges affecting efficiency in the Judicial system will no longer exist with the introduction of the E-Justice system
''I am confident the era of missing dockets, misplaced legal documents, poor record keeping and resource management are now things of the past as the judicial service has been assisted with the justice judicial delivery system of 43 high courts to improve on efficiency and effectiveness of their service delivery,'' She stated.
The Minister emphasized that the digitization of judicial services through the E-Justice Project alone will not bring the necessary benefits if the beneficiaries do not show ownership of the processes. She also commended the judiciary for their exemplary attitude during the project designing and implementation phase.
E-Justice, also referred to as the Paperless Courts or Electronic Case Management System (ECMS), seeks to automate the manual filing systems within the Court’s Registry, i.e. from filing of cases to the execution of court decisions.
The e-Justice system will enable a court user to electronically file cases and complaints, and track their status, as well as make online and mobile money payments for court transactions. It also makes room for a court user to get instant notifications of all adjournments via short message service (SMS) and email, as well as receive instant alerts on all court-related transactions.
Also,the paperless court experience comes with the following:
-Digitisation of records and creation of e-docket for easy access and reference by Judges.
-Electronic generation of suit numbers.
-Easy retrieval of court records.
-Quick and efficient processing of cases
-Receipt of electronic notifications on all Court actions or activities, thus keeping Court Users abreast of the status of their cases.
-Improved Court User engagements with the Courts via portals, thus limiting human interaction, which sometimes breeds corruption.
-Compliance with policies and improved security case-related information