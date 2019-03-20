E-Justice Project: Paperless Court system will eradicate corruption-Chief Justice

Chief Justice Sophia A. B. Akuffo says the E-Justice system introduced into our judicial system will eradicate all forms of corruption.
The E-Justice system will enable a court user to electronically file cases and complaints, and track their status, as well as make online and mobile money payments for court transactions.
The second phase was launched today March 20, 2019, at the auditorium of the Law court complex.
The E-Justice system is expected to clear some challenges which characterized the existing manual court processes.
Some of the challenges are duplication of suit numbers, hand written documentation and manually created files, manual transfer of documents from one person to the other through the registries, high case processing times and case backlogs, manual payments and receipts for court processes, which may result in fraudulent activities, delays in court processes, manual financial reconciliation, inconsistent reporting at various levels and loss of documentation during processing.
"The E-Justice system is indeed a testament of the Judiciary and Judicial Service’s commitment to “uproot corruption wherever it is found”
"The E-justice system are: “’to increase the focus on integrity’, ‘reduce opportunities for corruption’, ‘increase transparency and accountability’, and ‘deal efficiently and effectively with complaints’.”
" With the manual system suit numbers were been duplicated, documents were getting lost from files, too much human interface, too much opportunity for fraudulent conduct and corrupt practices, non of these had been speaking very well of our justice system and our citizens deserve better" Ms Akuffo added.
Some dignitaries who graced the occasion were President Akufo-Addo, Attorney General Gloria Akuffo, Minister of Communications Ursula Owusu and President of the Ghana Bar Association Anthony Forson.
What is e-Justice?
E-Justice, otherwise referred to as the Paperless Courts or Electronic Case Management System (ECMS), forms part of the Government of Ghana e-Transform Programme that seeks to automate the manual filing systems within the Court’s Registry, i.e. from filing of cases to the execution of court decisions. Turnaround time on the adjudication of cases would thus be improved and justice delivery, enhanced.
As a registered Business Partner (BP), the e-Justice system will enable a court user to electronically file cases and complaints, and track their status, as well as make online and mobile money payments for court transactions. It also makes room for a court user to get instant notifications of all adjournments via short message service (SMS) and email, as well as receive instant alerts on all court-related transactions.
On the other hand, a paperless court experience comes with the following:
- Digitisation of records and creation of e-docket for easy access and reference by Judges.
- Electronic generation of suit numbers.
- Easy retrieval of court records.
- Quick and efficient processing of cases
- Receipt of electronic notifications on all Court actions or activities, thus keeping Court Users abreast of the status of their cases.
- Improved Court User engagements with the Courts via portals, thus limiting human interaction, which sometimes breeds corruption.
- Compliance with policies and
- Improved security of case related information.
