E/R: Driver slashed with cutlass for unrinating in gutter

A Koforidua-Kumasi driver has been slashed by a cutlass sharpener for urinating in a gutter at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.
The victim identified as Nunoo suffered multiple cutlass wounds in the head and hand and has been admitted at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.
The suspect whose name is yet to be known has been arrested by the New Juaben South Police Command.
According to reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday, April 30 near the Koforidua branch of Franco Trading Phone Shop, close to the Kumasi Lorry Terminal.
Eyewitnesses say a misunderstanding ensued between the two when the driver defied warning by the suspect not to urinate in a gutter in front of his shop. As tempered fled up, the driver allegedly slapped the suspect compelling him to dash into his shop to pull one of the sharpened cutlasses to chase the driver who then took to his heels.
In an interview with Starr News, an eyewitness said the driver subsequently fell down and was attacked with the cutlass by the suspect.
“We were here when we saw the man in this shop chasing someone with a cutlass. All that I saw was that the shop owner was chasing the driver who was running, he fell down and was slashed with the cutlass.Then blood was all over him. There was wounds all over his body,the head, the side of his eye,side of his ear,and the hand. People run to the scene and managed to arrest the man and later some nurses driving to the hospital and picked the injured into the car to the hospital”.
Credit:Starr news
