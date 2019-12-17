E/R : Woman dies at Tetteh Quashie Hospital over lack of ambulance

A woman has died at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital in the Eastern Region over the unavailability of an ambulance.
According to the Apesemakahene of Akuapem-Mampong Traditional Area, Nana Yirenkyi I, nurses at the hospital claimed there was no ambulance to convey the deceased who was in critical condition to the Koforidua hospital because the only ambulance at facility donated by a philanthropist was faulty.
Speaking on Starr FM, the Chief accused the nurses of negligence leading to the death of the woman because it turned out that the ambulance was in good condition.
“I saw the husband of the deceased crying that they need an Ambulance. And I said there is an Ambulance. I was told the Ambulance’ light was not working or whatever so I personally walked to the Administrator’s office and when we came around and wanted to get a driver, he said the Ambulance is working. Which is very bad. Later we realized the woman was already gone.”
He is, therefore, demanding an immediate investigation into the incident by the Ministry of Health and deal with those culpable to serve as a deterrent to others
“So I am calling on the Health Minister to sack all the Nurses and Doctors over there because they are not helping us. Some of them, the Administrator should stay, the Medical superintendent should stay. We don’t have proper Doctors and Nurses at Tetteh Quarshie They don’t have passion for the job”.
He has threatened to organise the youth in Mampong township to demonstrate against the Ministry should it fail to act swiftly on the incident.
READ ALSO: Ghanaians should relax, parked ambulances are for them - Health Minister
Meanwhile, the first batch of some 96 ambulances has been packed at the statehouse for months awaiting the arrival of 176 others before distribution to all 275 constituencies.
Whereas the Minister for Special Initiatives and Development claims the ambulances are waiting to be installed with trackers before distribution, President Akufo-Addo at a media encounter last Friday said he halted the distribution of ambulances to ensure the arrival of the rest of the fleet for even distribution to avoid being accused of discrimination.
READ ALSO: I decided not to distribute parked ambulances to avoid accusations of favouritism - Prez. Akufo-Addo
Credit: Starr online