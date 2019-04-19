Easter celebration: Passengers must prompt drivers to stop overspeeding

A passenger has disclosed that drivers should be prompted nicely when overspeeding to minimize road carnages especially this festive celebration, Easter.
This follows the accusation of some passengers in not helping to ensure the minimization of road accidents. In an interview with Joy News, a passenger stated that :
''Nicely and respectfully ,drivers have to be prompted. Let him know that what he is doing is not good for him and the passengers he is carrying''.
Meanwhile, the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate(MTTD) has stated that police personnel has been deployed to accident-prone areas across the country to minimize road carnage this festive season, Easter.
Speaking to Joy News on the road safety campaign by Guinness Ghana Limited at the National Road Safety Commission in Accra yesterday April 18 2019, Staff Officer to the Director General of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) Superintendent Dr Sasu Mensah said:
''We have deployed personnel to be along all accident-prone roads. We have some enforcement equipment used to enforce traffic rules and regulations regarding speeding and drink driving''.
He added that:'' When attitudes are changed it means obviously that drivers will be driving efficiently and effectively on our roads so that the carnage we are experiencing on our roads will virtually reduce''.
