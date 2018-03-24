Ebony_Reigns_goes_home_today

The remains of Dancehall Diva Ebony Reigns will be laid to rest today [Saturday], March 24, at the Osu Cemetery.
The burial service and final funeral rites which had originally been scheduled for March 17 at the Independence Square had to be postponed to today March 24, 2018, at the forecourt of the State house.
According to the official funeral invitation card, the burial service and funeral rites will start at 5 am and end at 5 pm.
Ebony Reigns and two others, Francisca Nkansah and Lance Corporal Francis Atsu Vondee died in a gory accident on February 8 at Nyame Bekyere near Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region.
Ebony Reigns was reportedly returning from Sunyani to Accra after a visit to her mother who had returned to Ghana from Abroad when she was involved in the ghastly car accident Friday dawn.
She was rushed to the Bechem Government Hospital but passed on upon arrival.
Born Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, Ebony Reigns was eight days shy of her 21st birthday when she lost her life.
Ebony Reigns came into the limelight just about three years and took the music industry by storm with hit tracks including 'Kupe', 'Poison', 'Sponsor', 'Date Ur Fada', 'Maame Hw3', 'Hustle (M3di Wo Dwa)', and 'Aseda'. Ebony was highly tipped to become the first ever female musician to win the VGMA's 'Artiste of the Year' award at the 2018 edition later this year.