EC asks for more time to appear before parliament

The Electoral Commission, EC is asking for more time to be able to appear before parliament to update the House on their preparedness for the 2020 general elections.
This was made known by the Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.
He said the court brought against the EC and the directive of the Supreme Court for them to be in court on Monday will not allow them to honour the summon by parliament.
"Mr Speaker there some few issues that came up including the directive from the Supreme Court for them to on Monday come to court..."
Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said he will further consult on when it will be appropriate for them to appear before the House,
"Because of what happened in court I will want to further consult to see if they can avail themselves a day after."
He stated that "compelling them is a difficulty".
Electoral Commission was expected to appear before parliament last week to update the House on their plans for the 2020 general elections.
This was after a motion was filed in the House this week by Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga challenging the CI 126 of the EC.
Speaking on the floor today, Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu said there is the need for the EC to brief the House on their plans going into the general elections.
“My colleague assured me of some initiative to get the Electoral Commission here and I think that probably we should see the definite details, we need to interrogate their procurement issues, their budget issues post-Covid-19 and then have an understanding of what they intend to do… in discharging their mandate under the constitution in conducting the 2020 general elections. When are they appearing?”