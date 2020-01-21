EC failed to simplify technicalities of new voters' register - Jacob Osei Yeboah

The Independent Presidential Aspirant for the 2020 general elections, Jacob Osei Yeboah has indicated that the Electoral Commission's (EC) major challenge has been with how to simplify the technicalities regarding its quest to compile a new voters' register.
According to him, the commission has failed to explain from their technical point of view to make it easier for the public to understand and know what they are doing.
The technical team of the EC provided reasons why they wanted to compile a new register. The team said it bothered the fact that the data centre is outdated, the biometric equipment BVD is obsolete, the data transmission system is not effective (VMS), and the need for facial recognition technology to eliminate manual verification.
Speaking to Starr FM, Jacob Osei Yeboah said the problem EC has with regards to their decision to compile a new voters register is their inability to explain and simplify the technicalities involved in the exercise
''They are not necessary but its part of the political game. The demonstration is not actually for the common cause but it's for something to help somebody to win power that is the political game that we have been enjoying. Now, with the communications of EC,I think I will agree on this note that the problem the EC has is how to communicate , translate from their technical point of view to the ordinary Ghanaian in simple terms for them to understand what they are doing. That has been the greatest challenge of the EC''.
However, the Inter-Party Resistance against the New Voter Register earlier argued that all the issues raised could be resolved by upgrading the current Biometric Voters Register, without discarding the biometric data of voters.
The largest opposition Party NDC and other smaller parties under the umbrella, interparty resistance against new voters register said justification by the EC for new voters roll is unacceptable.
The main opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) and other parties against the compilation of new voters register by the Electoral Commission ahead of the December general elections are demonstrating in Kumasi in the Ashanti region today.
This comes barely a couple of weeks after the first protest held in Tamale in the Northern region.
The parties maintain that a new register is a waste of taxpayers’ money and could also create tension since the election is close.
But the Electoral Commission insists it will compile the register despite the disagreement by the parties and civil society organizations.
Again, the Electoral Commission(EC) has hinted that the compilation of a new voters' register for the 2020 general elections will begin in April.
