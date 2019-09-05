Edu. Minister inaugurates new Governing Council for UEW

The Minister for Education Mathew Opoku Prempeh has inaugurated a new Governing Council for the University of Education Winneba, UEW.
The inauguration was done at the office of the minister in Accra on Thursday.
The development brings to an end a dragging impasse at the university over the nonexistence of a governing council.
UEW 2018/2019 graduation postponed indefinitely
The Management and the Academic Board of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) in July postponed indefinitely its 2018/2019 students graduation ceremony due to the absence of a Governing Council.
According to the university, the prevailing circumstances are beyond the control of university authorities.
A statement issued by the university on Friday, July 19, 2019, however, said new dates for the congregation would be announced as soon as its Governing Council is reconstituted.
The last Governing Council’s tenure of office expired on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, and as of today, July 19, no new Governing Council has been constituted.
The Students Representative Council (SRC) at a press conference Friday, called on the government to reconstitute the council so as to enable the planned graduation ceremony to go ahead.
The University Relations Officer, Mr. Ernest Azutiga expressed the hope that the Governing Council would be reconstituted by Monday to enable the ceremony to go ahead.
UEW students stranded on campus ahead of graduation
Graduands of the University of Education, Winneba, UEW have been left stranded on the campus ahead of their graduation ceremony on July 20, 2019.
The situation is due to the delay by the government in reconstituting the University’s Governing Council which has the mandate to oversee the graduation ceremony.
The Council’s mandate expired on Wednesday, June 17 but despite weeks of notice by the authorities of the University to the Ministry of Education and the National Council for Tertiary Education(NCTE), the Governing Council has still not being reconstituted.
The situation, if not resolved, is likely to affect the academic advancement of the students numbering over 15,000 made up of diploma, first degree, masters and Ph.D. students.
Some of the graduating students who have traveled far distances to attend Saturday’s ceremony are now left stranded on the campus as authorities cannot also give them assurance on the event and subsequent ones in Kumasi, Mampong campuses of the university.
Speaking to Starr FM, some of the graduands are worried about the negative development and are calling on President Akufo-Addo to intervene by ensuring that their future is not endangered.