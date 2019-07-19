UEW engaging in nepotism, not helping Effutu develop - Afenyo Markin

MP for Effutu constituency, Afenyo Markin has accused the University of Education Winneba, UEW of not helping the area develop.
Afenyo Markin said UEW which is situated in the constituency and needs to help the area develop choose to rather help family and friends benefit from the works of the university.
According to him, the management of UEW has refused to open their doors of the university to the locals.
Speaking to Citi FM, Afenyo Markin called for a local content policy that will help Effutu benefit greatly from the university.
"One key area for Efutu to take advantage of is the University community, if we don't get the university to help with a local content policy aim at helping the private sector in Efutu we will get nowhere and the sad part is that these people rather create the opportunity for their family members but when we presented a case that helps the private sector in Efutu at least 30% of your procurement, open that door for Winneba local businesses so that they can also grow they won't mind you they alway pay lip service..."
READ ALSO :