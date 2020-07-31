Eid al-Adha teaches us selflessness and sacrifice which all must emulate - Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged all Ghanaians and Muslims to take advantage of Ei al-Adha and learn to be selfless and sacrifice all for the nation.
The Vice President in his special Eid al-Adha message said despite COVID-19 disrupting the festival this year, Muslims should still ask for God's blessings.
He also charged them to pray for Ghana as the country goes through a tough period.
"As we celebrate Eid today, let us thank the Almighty Allah for granting Muslims across the World another Eid. Let us continue to pray for his sustenance. For the first time in recent history, the Hajj is being performed on limited basis in the holy land as that is ongoing the rest of us observed fasting and supplication according to the teachings of Prophet Muhammed. Let us take the opportunity this special moment brings and remember Ghana and our loved ones in prayers. Eid al-Adha reminds and teaches us of the inspiring story of loyalty, obedience and selflessness of the Prophet Ibrahim who was ordered by Allah to sacrifice his only son and he obeyed. On this occasion, I urge all Muslims and Ghanaians to imbibe the values demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim in our everyday lives".
Muslims around the world are today, July 31, 2020, celebrating Eid al-Adha which is also called "Festival of the Sacrifice".
"Eid al-Adha is one of two Eids, or days of celebration for Muslims worldwide, in a year.
It is observed worldwide by all Muslims. In Ghana, the celebrations usually begin with a special early morning prayer in mosques and open-air spaces and a grand prayer section at the Independence Square but that has been disrupted by COVID-19 and that means this rite will not be performed.
What is Eid al-Adha
Eid al-Adha also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice", is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year (the other being Eid al-Fitr), and considered the holier of the two.
It honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. But, before Abraham could sacrifice his son, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead. In commemoration of this intervention, an animal is sacrificed and divided into three parts. One share is given to the poor and needy, another is kept for home, and the third is given to relatives.
In the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, and lasts for three days. In the international (Gregorian) calendar, the dates vary from year to year shifting approximately 11 days earlier each year.