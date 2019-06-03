Eid-al-Fitr : Interior Ministry announces June 5 as holiday

The Interior Ministry has announced Wednesday, June 5 as a statutory public holiday.
In a statement signed by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, June 5, 2019, marks the celebration of Eid-al-Fitr, which is a statutory public holiday and called on Ghanaians to observe the day as such.
Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan the Muslim holy month of fasting and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. As in Islam’s other holy festival, Eid-al-Adha, it is distinguished by the performance of communal prayer (salat) at daybreak on its first day. Eid al-Fitr is a time of official receptions and private visits when friends greet one another, presents are given, new clothes are worn, and the graves of relatives are visited.
Eid al-Fitr 2019 in Ghana will begin on the evening of Tuesday, 4 June 2019 and ends in the evening of Wednesday, 5 June.
Read Full Statement:
The general public is hereby informed that Wednesday, 5th June, 2019 which marks the celebration of Eid-al-Fitr, is a statutory public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.
Signed:
AMBROSE DERY (MP)
MINISTER FOR THE INTERIOR
