Friday June 15 declared statutory public holiday for Eidul-Fitr

Government has declared Friday, June 15, 2018 a statutory public holiday to mark the celebration of Eidul-Fitr.
A statement issued on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry, noted that in respect of the Eidul-Fitr celebration, Friday should be observed as a holiday throughout the country.
Eidul-Fitr is the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal. It marks the end of Ramadan, which is a month of fasting and prayer.
After 30 days of Ramadan, fasting ends and Eid Ul-Fitr commences shortly after.
Eid Ul-Fitr, which translates to “festival of breaking fast,” is a three-day celebration where Muslims spend the day eating with family and friends.
Muslims from several congregations gather at parks and other large venues for an early morning prayer. Children typically receive money and gifts.