Eid al-Fitr : Let's be focused to bring prosperity to Zongo communities- Prez. Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has charged Muslims in Ghana to be focused on bringing prosperity to all Zongo Communities as they mark Eid al-Fitr today.
President Akufo-Addo delivering a speech at the Black Star Square during the Eid prayers called all Muslims to help this course as his government has made it a priority to improve the standards and living conditions of people living in Zongos.
"My government is committed to delivering prosperity to Ghanaians, I set up the Ministry of Inner-cities and Zongo Development specifically to make the Zongo communities a central part of our nation's development agenda. We want to ensure that inner-cities and Zongo communities no longer become exclusion zones for breading despair and hopelessness.
"They are over 1,080 Zongo communities in Ghana each needing a facelift and that is why I chose a Minister for you who has passion and dedication. Let us be focus as we embark on the journey towards bringing prosperity to the over 4 million people who live in our Zongo Communities.
President Akufo-Addo also disclosed that the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori Atta has signed a commencement warrant for the Ministry of Inner-cities and Zongo Development.
"I am happy to announce that the Minister of Finance has signed a commencement warrant for the Ministry of Inner-cities and Zongo Development to begin the spending on Zongo communities".
Last Month Minister for Works and Housing Samuel Atta Akyea disclosed that government plans of redeveloping Nima and Maamobi to a world-class residential enclave.
Eid al-Fitr
Eid al-Fitr also called the "Festival of Breaking the Fast", is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting (ṣawm).
This religious Eid (Muslim religious festival) is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast.
The holiday celebrates the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan. The day of Eid, therefore, falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal.
The date for the start of any lunar Hijri month varies based on when the new moon is sighted by local religious authorities, so the exact day of celebration varies by locality.
