Eight tonnes of marijuana destroyed by NACOB

The Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) has on Wednesday destroyed a total of eight tonnes of cannabis and kart products worth one-million Cedis intercepted by the agency at the Bundase Military Training Camp in Accra.
The destruction of the seized contraband products were part of activities to commemorate this year's International Day against drug abuse and the illegal drug trade.
NACOB intercepts $90k worth of cocaine-heroin mixture at Kotoka
Ghana’s NACOB last year also arrested a 26-year old Kenyan woman who allegedly trafficked to Ghana three kilograms of narcotic substances with an estimated street value of $90,000 in Accra.
Ivy Mugure Daniel was arrested by Ghana’s Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) at the Kotoka International Airport on January 9, 2018, when she landed with Ethiopian Airline flight ET 921.
A search conducted on her luggage revealed a big parcel wrapped with a black polythene material containing an off-white powdery substance, officials of NACOB said in a statement issued February 27.
“A test conducted by the Ghana Standards Authority on the substance proved positive to “speedball”, a mixture of cocaine and heroin with an estimated street value of $ 90,000.00,” the statement said.
According to NACOB officials, Ivy admitted the offence and claimed ownership of the luggage but explained that “one Benson, her boyfriend in Kenya bought her the air ticket and gave her the travelling bag to pack her things and meet him in Ghana with the bag”.
