Police frustrating us over 'pro-marijuana' protest - Rastafarian Council

The Rastafarian Council of Ghana has accused the Ghana Police Service of frustrating them over their intended peaceful demonstration to push for the decriminalisation of marijuana in Ghana.
The Council had initailly planned to embark on a protest on Wednesday, 26, June 2019 to push for the legalisation of cannabis after a failed attempt in April this year.
The move by the Council to pile pressure on the government through its demonstration has been injuncted for 10 days by the court following an application by the police.
The lawyer for the Rastafari Council, Mr George Tetteh Wayo, has accused the police service of not following due process in getting the demonstration cancelled.
“I just had a call from my clients that the police called them this morning and said there is a motion that they have filed which is coming off today (Wednesday),” he said.
Mr Wayo said the motion “had no date and it was written there that the registrar will fix a date. It is irregular, I have never seen such a motion before”.
Countries like Canada, Uruguay and some parts of the US have legalised the possession and use of recreational cannabis, sparking a controversy about the importance of the substance.
Whilst some people have argued that the economic ad medicinal benefits of marijuana outweigh its bad side, others also argue to the contrary.
