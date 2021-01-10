Election Petition: Oppong Nkrumah, Buaben Asamoa and 3 others named as spokespersons for Akufo-Addo

Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Yaw Buaben Asamoa, National Communications Director, NPP have been named alongside three other persons who will form a five-member spokesperson team for President Akufo-Addo in his Election Petition case.
Below is the full press statement from the NPP
PRESS RELEASE
10/01/202
PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO FILES RESPONSE TO THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS PETITION
The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has through his Lawyers filed an Answer to the 2020 Presidential Elections Petition initiated by Mr. John Dramani Mahama, a candidate in that election.
President Akufo-Addo in his Answer has provided the court with pleadings that showcase that Mr Mahama’s petition lacks material substance. Mr President has further invited the Supreme court to determine that “the petition is incompetent, frivolous and vexatious, does not meet the threshold for invoking the jurisdiction of the Honorable Court and should therefore be dismissed.”
The President’s legal team has designated the following persons to speak to the media.
1. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Esq – MP, Ofoase Ayirebi
2. Yaw Buaben Asamoa Esq- National Communications Director, NPP
3. Henry Nana Boakye Esq- National Youth Organizer, NPP
4. Fati Abubakar – Deputy Communications Director, Presidency
5. Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante – Legal Committee Member
Thank you
…Signed…
Frank Davies ESQ
Head, Legal Directorate