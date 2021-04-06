Kasoa: Teenage killers have been watching 'money rituals' programmes on TV - Police reveals

The Police have revealed that the two teenage killers in the Kasoa murder incident are ardent followers of television programmes where spiritualist advertise themselves.
The two Felix Nyarko, 16, and Nicholas Kini, 18 were charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder at the Ofankor District Court today April 6, 2021.
The court was presided over by Her Worship, Mrs Rosemond Vera Ocloo.
In the charge sheet filed at the court, it was alleged that the two accused persons have for some time been watching television programmes with spiritualist talking about their ability to make people wealthy and the two contacted a spiritualist in the Volta Region who asked for an amount of GHS 5,000 and human body parts for the rituals.
The boys then armed themselves and they say their initial plan was to kidnap the deceased and ask for a ransom of GHC 5,000 but when they saw that would be difficult they decided to kill him after luring him to an uncompleted building.
They hit him with cement blocks killing him instantly with the intention of and carrying his body to the ritualist but the sister of one of the suspects saw the act and told his father who went to the scene and saw the body of the boy.
The two are to reappear before the court on April 20, 2021.
The Police have indicated that investigations are ongoing to arrest the said spiritualist who asked them to bring the human parts.
Meanwhile, a security analyst t Mr Adib Sani has suggested to the Ministry of Communications and the National Communications Authority (NCA) to close down television stations that advertise ‘money rituals’.
In his view, the closure of these stations will ensure that the youth of this country are not lured into the practice of getting rich quickly without hard work.