Establish bodies to monitor conduct of teachers in special schools - Teacher charges gov't

A visually impaired teacher at the Wa Special School of Disabilities, Abdul Fattah Iddrisu is calling on government for the establishment of a body to monitor special schools of persons living with disability to supervise the conduct of teachers.
According to him, this will help address the phenomenon of abuse cases amongst students at special schools across the country.
The demand follows the remand of the Chaplain and Chairman of the disciplinary committee of the Akropong School for the blind , Rev Ebenezer Afful over rape charges.
Rev. Ebenezer Afful was allegedly caught having sex with a blind female student in the classroom. He was captured on tape by some students of the school and took his boxer shots which they added as evidence to the police. He was apprehended subsequently after parents and some students made a report to the police last year.
The PRO of the Eastern Regional Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh this morning in an interview indicated the suspect has been arrested and on remand. Adding the suspect is expected to reappear in court on January 20.
READ ALSO:Akropong rape case : Police requests for more time at court to conclude investigations
Speaking to Starr FM, the visually impaired teacher of the Wa Special School of disabilities Abdul Fattah Iddrisu revealed that abuses of students by teachers at special schools are deeprooted and called on the government to intervene in such circumstances
''I witnessed many cases of abuse of students by teachers whilst in school at the Upper East Region. A teacher even slapped a visually impaired student whilst in school and blood came out of the person's ears and that matter was covered up. Personally, and am not shocked at this incident at all''.
''I am suggesting if a body will be set so that periodically if they could b interacting with students so that when some of these things are there at least they would have found solutions to these things. But if it's left for us students to report we are threatened and that is your life. Mostly, we are from poor homes and our parents cannot do anything so we have to keep quiet,follow the trends and also leave peacefully so we are calling on the government to find a lasting solution to this problems,''he added.
READ ALSO:Akropong School for the Blind sets up Committee to investigate sexual assault