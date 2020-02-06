Evacuate us immediately , we are suffering in China - Ghanaian Students to gov't

Ghanaian students in Wuhan, China are calling on the government to evacuate them immediately as the death toll of the deadly Coronavirus rises.
According to them, they are lockdown in Wuhan, with that all shops in the city have been closed making it difficult for them to get access to their basic necessities.
They say the situation in Wuhan has left some of the Ghanaian students emotionally traumatized.
Speaking to Starr FM, one of the Ghanaian students Philip Arthur said over 300 Ghanaian students in Wuhan are calling on the government for evacuation immediately since other students of other African countries have been evacuated by their government.
''Wuhan is on a locked down. No transportation services, pharmacies are closed down. We are in our dormitories and the fear, anxiety and emotional trauma some of the students are going through is overwhelming. All that we are asking the government now is evacuation that is all. Almost all the East and North African country students have been evacuated from Wuhan but Ghana of which all the African countries , with the most populated students in China we are still here''.
''We have nothing doing at the moment we are just in our dormitories. And aware that government has given us some money. But I want to correct this, the money that has been given is not to procure food, its to procure medical necessities such as sanitizers etc. The issue is we don't need the money, we have ours but who is going out to buy those medical necessitites and even now that the shops are closed''.
However, blood samples of two foreign nationals( a Chinese and Argentine) have been sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research after having developed some symptoms suspected to be coronavirus at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Oko Boye has stated that Ghana has facilities as good as that of China to deal with the outbreak of coronavirus.
The government last week sent an equivalent of GHC40,000 to the students to purchase food and other items as Wuhan remains locked down over the deadly Coronavirus.