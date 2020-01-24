‘Everyone does what they want in Kumasi’- Bantamahene fumes

The Chief of Bantama in the Ashanti Region, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, has called on the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to ensure that people act accordingly as the level of indiscipline keeps rising.
According to him, the assembly keeps speaking of grand ideas, very little action has been seen in the region with regards to development.
“With all sincerity before God, nothing works properly in Kumasi and the KMA boss who is sitting close to me knows it. Everybody does what they want.”
“Our pedestrian walkways have been taken over by hawkers. Commercial drivers have left their stations picking up passengers from all places and creating a mess. Stalls have been erected haphazardly taking away the beauty of plush settlements like Nhyieso,” he fumed when spoke on behalf of the Asantehene at the swearing-in ceremony of assembly members of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.
He disclosed that Manhyia and its council of chiefs are so furious with the state of the city and had even begun contemplating withdrawing the 55% of stool land revenues that it generously advances to the assembly to carry out its developmental projects.
“The way we the chiefs are wild, if you are not careful we will withdraw our 55% stool land revenues from the assembly and develop Kumasi ourselves and you know that when the Opemsuo speaks, it is final,” he dared.
READ ALSO: Cheapest Kejetia Market stall is GHS7.8K, most expensive GHS41K - KMA
Baffour Amankwatia VI charged the assembly members to be goal-oriented and serious about cleaning up the mess in the Kumasi Metropolis.