Fake police officer arrested

The Accra Regional Police Command has apprehended one Rasmus Frimpong, who is unemployed, for impersonation and fraud.
According to the Accra Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) DSP Effia Tenge, the suspect used the name Detective Sergeant Rasmus Frimpong stationed at the Property Fraud Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the Police Headquarters to perpetrate fraud.
He succeeded in collecting GH¢1,850 from a woman under the pretext of enlisting her into the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).
“After failing to enlist the victim into the service after he collected the money two years ago, the victim reported the matter to the police, which led to his arrest,” she said.
She said a set of police uniforms, a specimen charge sheet book, police handbook, police code of conduct book and Motorola walkie talkie were seized from the house of suspect during a search by the police.
DSP Tenge said on April 17, 2019 around 6 am, the victim travelled from Koforidua to the Accra Regional Police Command to report that a police sergeant by called Rasmus Frimpong collected GH¢1,850 from her in 2017 under the pretext of helping her to join the GRA.
She said on April 26, 2019, the police found the suspect and during interrogation, he insisted he was a police officer and went on to give his service number as “No. 42904 D/ Sgt Rasmus Frimpong station at the Property Fraud Unit of CID Headquarters, Accra.”
DSP Tenge said when the police probed further the suspect confessed that he was not a police officer but refused to disclose how he got the police accoutrements.