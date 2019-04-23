Families of Takoradi kidnapped girls to storm Police HQ on May 2

The families of the three Takoradi kidnapped girls said they will on May 2, 2019 storm the Police headquarters to demand the whereabout of their children.
Speaking to Prime News, sister of one of the kidnapped girls, Nana Adjowa Quayson said after the CID boss revealed that they know where the girls are nothing has been done to bring the girls home forcing them to march to Accra to demand action from the Police.
The spokesperson for the three families Micheal Grant Hayford also added that "we are going to the headquarters to call on madam Tiwa to lead us to where the three girls are because she said she knows where they are if it happens to be me who made the comment possibly the police will tell me to show them the location, so what I'm saying is that what we are going in our numbers and we also engaging Ghanaians to come and support us to go to the CID boss for her to directs us maybe they don't have what is takes to go for the girls but we know that we can sacrifice our lives to go for the girls."
The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has revealed that it has discovered the whereabouts of the three kidnapped girls in Takoradi.
The Director-General of the CID, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah addressing journalists at a press conference on Tuesday, 2nd April 2019, said “We know where the girls are” before urging the families of the three girls to “keep on keeping on”.
She added that “It’s taken us over three months to even identify where the ladies are, and what we don’t want to do is do anything that will jeopardise the safety of that. So we are working very hard. All the stakeholders who are supposed to be on board are on board and hopefully, the girls will be brought back safe and sound.”