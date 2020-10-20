Family of main suspect in Prof Benneh’s murder to request independent autopsy 

Family of main suspect in Prof Benneh’s murder says they will request an independent autopsy to ascertain the true cause of his death if they are not satisfied with the report from the police.
Lawyer for the family George Asomani raised issues about the confession by the main suspect saying he was coerced.
"Last Thursday we were in court and the deceased looked so healthy, vibrant and there was nothing showing that he was suffering from any illness, then all of a sudden we got that information yesterday we do not know how it came about. We thought about it and we believe and we told them that the boy was coerced to make that confession because as his lawyer I had no clue until I had got to know that he has made that confession."
"Secondly, the circumstances under which the boy died look like a mystery to us, we do not understand, we learnt that they are going to do an autopsy, we have not been notified when. We want to be there we will come in full force and witness it if we ascertain the cause of death and we are not satisfied we will ask for an independent autopsy."
The Ghana Police Service on Monday announced that the main suspect in the murder of Legon Law lecturer, Professor Yaw Benneh has died.
James Nana Wamba passed away on October 17, 2020, at the Police Hospital in Accra.
The Police say he had been sick for a while and had been put on oxygen at the intensive care unit of the hospital but died after some time.
He openly confessed to the police that he was responsible for the murder of the late law professor at his Adjiriganor mansion in Accra.
READ ALSO : We killed Prof Benneh because he resisted a robbery attempt - Cleaner confesses
Wamba who was the late Professor's cleaner said that he and another person killed Prof Benneh because he resisted a robbery attempt.
He was one of four who were initially arrested on suspiscion of the murder.
Following his confession and naming of his accomplices, the state dropped charges against the other three.
Officers of the Ghana Police Service have also been able to effect the arrest of one of the said accomplices.
One Opambour Agya Badu who prosecutors describe as a named accomplice of Mr. Womba has since been arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
The state prosecutors says efforts are underway to apprehend the two others as they got the court to grant them an arrest warrant.
The names of the two were not stated in court.
The two persons currently standing trial have been remanded in the custody of the police to re-appear on October 14.
Prof. Benneh, said to live a solitary life, was found dead in his home on September 10, 2020. He was believed to have been murdered a night before.