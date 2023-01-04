FDA safely dispose of whale washed ashore at Tema beach

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has revealed that it has safely disposed of a whale that washed ashore at the Tema back over the weekend.
Following the public rushing to cut some of the fish into their kitchens for any form of food preparation, the FDA warned the public that consuming such fish may have serious health implications as the cause of death of the whale is not immediately known.
“We are working using the National Safety Food Response plan where we collaborate amongst ourselves as well as the Local Government and Fisheries Ministry so we are all on the lookout," Deputy Chief Executive of the FDA in charge of the Food Division, Roderick Daddey-Adjei said.
“The people cooperated with us. We do not have any information about anybody going to take up anything. It’s been safely disposed of. It’s been safely disposed and people have cooperated with us, and we are happy about that,” he noted.
The FDA added that “the situation has been brought under control and is being monitored to prevent people from having access to the carcass as arrangements are underway to safely dispose of the carcass”.
