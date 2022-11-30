Felicia Dapaah appointed OHLGS acting Chief Director

Felicia Dapaah has been appointed acting Chief Director for the Office of the Head of the Local Government Service (OHLGS) by President Akufo-Addo.
Her appointment in a letter dated November 22, 2022, takes effect from December 16, 2022, and is in line with article 195 (1) of the Constitution and Section 66 (1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).
Confirmation of her appointment is however subject to receipt of the required advice from the Local Government Service Council (LGSC).
Work experience
From April 2013, to August 2017, Madam Dapaah, worked at the Ga West Municipal Assembly as the Municipal Coordinating Director and from May 2010 to March 2013, she served as the Director and District Coordinating Director at the Bosomtwe District Assembly.
Between January 2005 and August 2010, she was the Deputy Director of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council and Assistant Director 1, in the same space from January 2002 to December 2004.
Educational achievements
Felicia Dapaah holds MPA, Commonwealth Executive Masters in Public Administration, from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, Ghana. She obtained this in 2010.
She also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration, which she earned from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Accra, Ghana in 2002.
Additionally, she holds B.A. Social Sciences, from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, Ghana which she obtained in 1989.
“An Evaluation of Performance Management Practices of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council”, and “Enhancing the Capability of the Regional Coordinating Council in Ensuring the Efficient and Judicious Utilization of the District Assemblies’ Common Fund: A case study of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council”, are two publications Madam Felicia Dapaah, has written and published.