Fight against Covid-19, release PPEs for frontline health workers -Minority to gov’t

The Minority in Parliament is demanding the immediate distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to health centers across the country amidst threats by doctors at the korle bu Teaching Hospital to lay down their tools.
Though government says frontline health workers have been well equipped to tackle Covid-19, doctors at the Korle bu Teaching Hospital have indicated that they do not have personal protection equipment and are threatening to withdraw their services to the public over the unavailability of PPEs.
According to the Minority, if these PPEs are distributed to health workers, it will motivate and enable them to be psychologically sound to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the country which has claimed 5 lives.
READ ALSO:COVID-19: Difficulty in acquiring PPEs not just a Ghanaian problem but global - Dr. Aboagye
In a media briefing today April 3, 2020, the ranking member of the health committee Kwabena Mintah Akandoh called for the immediate release of PPEs to health centers across the country describing the development unfortunate
''This is unfortunate. We were shocked to hear yesterday that some medical doctors at Korle bu Hospital are threatening strike actions. I believe at this point in time, the least we want to hear as Ghanaians is that any health professional is threatening strike action. We have taken time to read through some of their concerns and we think that they have legitimate concerns that we think government as a matter of urgency must respond to because, at this point in time apart from God, they are our saviors. So, we must be able to protect them as soon as possible to protect the citizenry''.
He further indicated that:'' Some of the issues they raised were the inadequate PPEs in the system and we think that they must be fully protected as health professionals before they will be able to save lives. We are reliably informed that we have some PPEs in the system, so as a matter of urgency we think that these PPEs must be distributed especially in instances where medical doctors and other health professionals contract the disease when saving lives’’.
READ ALSO:Covid-19: 22 health workers at LEKMA hospital under quarantine