Covid-19: 22 health workers at LEKMA hospital under quarantine

Twenty-two health professionals at the LEKMA Hospital at Teshie are under quarantine after a medical doctor at the facility tested positive for Covid-19.
The unnamed physician is believed to have contracted the virus at a different health centre where he works on a part-time basis.
Commenting on the development, The municipal health director for LEKMA, Jackie Farijlani stated that the health directorate has taken enough measures to ensure health professionals are protected.
“He contracted the virus from another place but he is our staff and this got to our attention on Friday. And since then we have placed about 22 of the people we believe he came into contact with into quarantine so we can avoid a possible spread if any,” she said.
In a related development, a woman who was among some ten Guinean and Burkinabe aliens who tested positive for COVID-19 and were being held at a quarantine centre in Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region, has scaled the wall of the holding centre and bolted.
However, security officials are currently in search of the patient.
So far, Ghana has recorded 152 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 5 fatalities as of March 29,2020.
President Akufo Addo on Friday, March 27, 2020, announced a partial lockdown of Accra and Parts of Ashanti Region as an enhanced measure to prevent increasing the spread of the deadly pandemic.