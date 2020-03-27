Fighting Covid-19, Akufo-Addo to address the Nation tonight

President Akufo-Addo is expected to address the Nation tonight, March 27 on the updates of Covid-19 in the country.
Ghana has currently recorded 136 cases of Covid-19.
Speaking on the floor of the House, Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu said the address will capture measures put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and will also determine when the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta will present his economic assessment of Covid-19.
Tamale and Ho Teaching Hospital to begin Covid-19 test next week - Pius Hadzide
Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Hadzide has disclosed that two additional testing centres for Covid-19 will be ready next week.
According to him, the Tamale Teaching Hospital and the Ho Teaching Hospital will be ready next week for Covid-19 testing.
The additional facilities being added will take the sole burden of testing from the two existing facilities, Noguchi Memorial Institute and Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research.
In a television interview, Pius Hadzide said calibration of systems at the hospitals is underway and hopefully early next week the facilities will be ready for Covid-19 testing.
"I also do know that by next week we should be able to start doing the test in Ho and Tamale. Calibration of the system is now being done, so that very early next week we can start.."