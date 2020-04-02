Fighting Covid-19, Tamale Teaching Hospital Lab closed down

The Tamale Teaching Hospital Laboratory has been closed down after it has emerged that some staff may have been exposed to Covid-19 patients.
All the lab scientist working in the facility has been asked to proceed on quarantine while waiting for their test results.
Over 30 health workers under quarantine in Tamale
More than 30 health workers at the Tamale Teaching Hospital have been quarantined after coming in contact with two of the ten foreign nationals who tested positive for Covid-19.
The female medical ward where the two were on admission has been closed down for disinfection.
All patients there have also been evacuated.
Public Relations Officer for the hospital Mohammed Musbau said they are providing psychosocial support to the health workers.
"The staff who came in contact with the Burkinabaes we have quarantined them, there are about 36 of them who under quarantine. We are providing them with the needed psychosocial support just to keep them at peace and also assure them we are with them. Those who came in contact in the ward and the ward has been closed done for disinfection for it to be safer for use."