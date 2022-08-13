Fire razes down over 200 wooden structures at Adjiringanor

A fire outbreak at Adjiringanor, a suburb of Accra, has razed down over 200 structures.
Reporting the incident, the Ghana National Fire Service, in a Facebook post stated that there were no casualties
150 structures close to the scene of the fire were however salvaged.
READ ALSO: Accept prepaid meters or no light - ECG to Yilo Krobo residents
“Raging fire at Adrriganor ..4 Appliances from Legon, Headquarters, Madina and Adenta fire Stations currently battling to put the situation under control…fire has been contained
“No Casualty recorded and over 150 structures close to the scene of the fire salvaged due to the bravery of our men but Unfortunately, over 200 Wooden structures totally burnt,” the Facebook post said.