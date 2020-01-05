For effective service to God, we must be God-conscious - Archbishop Duncan Williams

General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams says for an effective service to God in 2020 we must be God-conscious.
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams who was speaking to his congregation on the first Sunday of 2020 said we need to be God-conscious rather than self-conscious.
"This new decade if your Christianity and your service to God and your walk with God will be effective, you going to have to stop being conscious of self and be God-conscious.."
According to him, these are things that will enable Christians to make an impact in 2020.
He said for Christians to make a difference and their life to count for something before they die there is a need to be God-conscious.
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams explained that sign of success is not the amount of money you have or the education you had.
But rather the how you are able to impact society before passing on that the true success.
"How many of you want to make a difference and want your life to count for something before you die? you see it is believed and said that the true sign of success is not how much money you have or the education you had or the possessions you acquired but it is the lives you impacted on that is a true success.."
Let's extend God's peace to others - Duncan Williams urges Ghanaians
The Founder of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams has urged Ghanaians to as part of Christmas season extend God's peace to others.
Speaking on Joy FM on Christmas Day, the Archbishop said the most important thing for the season, is for Ghanaians to be thankful for the gift of life.
“The fact that you’re alive today and not dead is a reason to be thankful”.
He added that it should be a day to glorify God which will mean being grateful for life, family, friends, and the country.
“And the angel announced the birth of Christ and he said glory to God in the highest so it’s a day to glorify God. To give Him glory for everything.
“ That will include being grateful for life, grateful for family, grateful for friends, grateful for loved ones, grateful for the country,” he explained.
The General Overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI) further highlighted the importance of peace and reconciliation on this day which marks the birth of Christ. He said it was important that people foster peace and reconcile with those they have fallen out with.