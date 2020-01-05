For effective service to God, we must be God-conscious - Archbishop Duncan Williams

Ex-Kotoko striker Fatawu Safiu weds Adila Jafaru Ghana and former Asante Kotoko striker Fatawu Safiu has married Adila Jafaru in…

GRIDCo to hold crunch meeting with gov't today The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) is expected to hold a crunch meeting…

Why parked ambulances at State House will not be commissioned today 275 ambulances parked at the Parliament House in Accra was expected to be…

Tourism Ministry clarifies $1.9m Year of Return revenue The Tourism Ministry has clarified the $1.9 million Year of Return revenue…