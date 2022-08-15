Former Health Minister Samuel Nuamah Donkor reported dead

Former Ashanti Regional Minister Hon. Samuel Nuamah Donkor has passed on at the age of 64.
A former Cadre, Mr Nuamah Donkor was the Member of Parliament for New Juaben North Constituency in the First Parliament of the Fourth Republic.
Mr Nuamah Donkor left behind a wife, Irene Nuamah Donkor and five children.
Samuel Nuamah Donkor was born on September 5, 1958 to Opanin Kwabena Agyekum, Gyaasehene of Asokore-Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana and Madam Abena Akyaamah also from Asokore- Koforidua.
He schooled in Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary for his GCE O level.
Having completed his O level studies in 1978, he continued his studies at Koforidua Secondary Technical for his GCE Advanced level certificate in physics, chemistry and biology.
He attended Escuela National De Cuadros, Management Development and Productivity Institute where he obtained his Diploma and Certificate in Social Science and Management Studies respectively. He worked as a social worker before going into parliament.
Career and Politics
In 1982, appointed by chairman Jerry John Rawlings of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) with as the as the Deputy regional coordinator for Peoples Defence Committees and Workers Defence Committees (PDCs / WDCs) and additional position as coordinator for New Juaben 1982 to 1992.
Under Jerry John Rawlings administration in 1996 he was appointed Deputy Minister of Health of Ghana before becoming the substantive Minister of Health in 1998.
As Minister for Health of Ghana, he introduced the popular Addition Duty Hours Allowance (ADHA) For doctors and health professionals.
This allowance served as motivation for doctors and health professionals which reduce incidence of "strike actions" from such professionals.
He was awarded a certificate of honour by the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) in its annual conference held in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region. The nurses used to call him "The darling boy of the Nurses".
In 1999, he was appointed the Ashanti Regional Minister position which he held until January 2001 when the National Democratic Congress handed over government to the opposition party, the New Patriotic Party.
In March 2014, he was appointed the managing director of the Intercity State Transport Company limited (STC) in the National Democratic Congress, under John Mahama administration from 2014 to 2017.