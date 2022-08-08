NPP directs party flags to fly at half mast in honour of former National Chairman Haruna Esseku

The New Patriotic Party, NPP has described the death of former National Chairman of NPP Haruna Esseku as a 'huge loss' to the party and by extension Ghana.
As a mark of respect in honour of his memory, the NPP has directed that all party flags at the national headquarters and in the respective regions and constituencies be flown at half-mast for the next seven days.
Haruna Esseku died on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the age of 88.
"The New Patriotic Party, NPP has received with grief, news of the passing of Hon. Haruna Esseku, a statesman and a founding member of the Party, which sad event occured on Wednesday, August 3, 2022," portions of the statement read.
"Haruna Esseku's contributions to the Danquah-Busia-Dombo political tradition and Ghana at large cannot be overemphasized. His passing is, therefore, a huge loss to both the NPP and the country. We have, indeed, lost a father, mentor and colossus."
He was married to Janet Esseku, a broadcaster who worked with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.
About his Political Career
The late Harona Esseku’s political career started in 1968 when he was elected by the Awutu’s, Effutu’s, Gomoa’s and Agona’s to represent them in the constituent assembly during the drafting of the constitution of the second republic.
He was the founding member of the Progress Party in 1969 and was elected on August 29, that year, to be the MP for Awutu-Effutu-Senya Constituency.
Harona Esseku became the youngest Cabinet Minister in the Busia administration at age 35. He was the Minister for Transport and Communications.
At the onset of the third republic, he became a founding member of the Popular Front Party (PFP) and later a member of the steering committee of the party. In 1992, he was a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and was elected the chairman from 2001 to 2005.