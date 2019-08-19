Former IGP David Asante-Apeatu breaks silence

In his first remark since he was relieved of his post as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu has spoken against what he described as ‘over lobbying’ by some top police officers.
It was a remark which, of course, made some of his colleagues uncomfortable, with the lobbying for the topmost law enforcement office having witnessed an unusually heightened pitch in the past few months.
It was instructive that, as he spoke during the thanksgiving service to mark his exit from the Ghana Police Service, the man who held the position of Deputy Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Buanuh, and now acting IGP and others listened with long faces.
Also present were members of the Police Management Board and former IGPs.
His subtle mention of those who undermine their colleagues in the course of lobbying could not have been rendered at a more opportune time.
He was philosophical as he addressed his audience at the St. George Catholic Church at Tesano Depot in Accra when he touched on the subject of predestination and the transience of everything on earth.
“You will certainly retire from the service. Don’t strive to achieve this aim at all costs at the expense of the decades of friendship that you have built, for what is written is written and it shall come to pass,” he stated.
Continuing, he said, “I have done my part and the time has come for me to leave the stage and as a friend of mine reminded me recently, everything that has a beginning has an end.”
He thanked President Akufo-Addo for giving him the opportunity to serve the country as the IGP.
In his homily, ACP Reverend Friar George Arthur, Chaplain General of the Ghana Police Service and Parish Priest of St. George Catholic Church, emphasized the fact that everything shall come to pass on earth which he rendered thus ‘the lessons to be drawn stand clear: everything that has a beginning has an end; only God is infinite and no human situation is permanent.”
He urged Mr. Asante-Apeatu to rest while reflecting on his achievements and failures as he looks back on his past performances.
Citations were also presented to him on behalf of the Police Administration, the church and other loved ones.
Having been appointed IGP on January 26, 2017, Mr. Asante-Apeatu was relieved of his appointment by President Akufo-Addo on July 22, 2019.
Source: dailyguidenetwork.com