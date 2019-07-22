Apeatu's removal : Akufo-Addo following GPS instructions - Eugene Arhin

The Head of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin has stated that the Ghana Police Service, GPS rules state that a senior officer is mandated to proceed on leave three months before his retirement hence President Akufo-Addo asking David Asante-Apeatu to leave his post even though his retirement is not due.
The latest development follows President Akufo-Addo's directive to appoint Mr Oppong-Boanuh as the acting IGP with immediate effect according to a press release signed by the Communications Director at the Jubliee house, Eugene Arhin today July 22 2019.
The statement again directed Mr Asante Apeatu to proceed on leave ahead of his retirement on August 14, 2019.
Speaking to Starr FM the Communications Director of the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said :
''As contained in the service rules of the Ghana Police Service with three months to go for retirement of a senior police officer he/she is mandated to proceed on leave before the time is due. So basically, the President is following the instructions of the Ghana Police Service. The is no specific reason why Mr Apeatu proceeded on leave''.
''The President believes that at the end of the day, he is the number 2 person in the Ghana Police Service in terms of hierarchy. Until the processes are put in place he placed Mr Oppong to take over the helm of affairs. I don't think anybody at this point in time can question the competence or capabilities of Mr Oppong-Boanuh. As things stand now he is the IGP until the President makes substantive appointment in consultation with the council of state''.
David Asante -Apeatu was appointed on February 2017, as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Ghana Police Service. He is the 28th person to hold the position. Following the President's directive, he is now a former Inspector General of Police beginning from today, 22nd July 2019.