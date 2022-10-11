Freddie Blay represents three accomplices in Aisha Huang case

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Freddie Blay, is serving as the lawyer for the four other accused persons standing trial together with En Huang, also known as Aisha Huang over illegal mining offenses.
They appeared in court today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Speaking during an interview the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abdulai Jinapor indicated that the state will continue its fight regardless of the NPP’s former Chairman representing the alleged illegal miners.
Three other Chinese nationals standing trial with Aisha Huang have been remanded into the custody of the National Investigations Bureau pending the final determination of their case.
According to the facts of the case as read by Attorney General, Godfred Dame, receipts of purchase of mining concessions were found in their possession at the time of their arrest and WhatsApp conversations amongst them are said to point to their involvement in illegal mining activities.
The three individuals, however, entered a not guilty plea to the accusations.
Due to a lack of available interpreters, the plea of one additional defendant, a Vietnamese national, was postponed.
Despite the fact that her attorneys attempted to file for bail, she is expected to remain in NIB custody.
Meanwhile, the prosecution is expected to present eight witness statements and 18 other documents by October 24 where the case management conference for the Aisha Huang case is expected to begin.