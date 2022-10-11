'My mind has not change, you can make the application and I will still refuse you" - Judge Lydia Osei Marfo to Lawyer for Aisha Huang

Judge presiding over Aisha Huang case, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo has stressed that she will refuse all bail applications from her lawyer Nkrabeah Effah Dartey.
According to the Judge, the case should go on trial and the accomplices of Aisha Huang must show up in court each day.
This was after the Nkrabeah Effah Dartey made another bail request for his client saying that Aisha will not abscond but the Judge turned it down.
The galamsey queen and her three accomplices have already been denied bail twice.
"My mind has not changed you can make the application and I will still refuse you," Justice Lydia Osei Marfo said.
The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame and Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor visited the court affirming the lawful prosecution process of the galamsey queen, Aisha Huang.
Speaking during an interview the Attorney General signaled government's full commitment in prosecuting all illegal mining offenders.
" It is very important that we indicate to the world our full commitment to prosecute all illegal mining offenses. It is something that is of utmost important to the nation."
"We will prosecute her for both past and current offenses," he added.
Miss Huang and three others are accused of engaging in illegal mining, and the sales of minerals without license.
They have all pleaded not guilty but remain in police custody.
Prosecutors say investigations have revealed that the accused persons entered the country illegally and that alone is enough basis to make them remain in police custody.
The accused are however expected to be in court on October 12, 2022.
The Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame had filed some charges against Aisha Huang in respect of mining offences she committed in Ghana between the years 2015 and 2017.
He expressed some excitement with the progress of the matter.