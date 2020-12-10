Frema Osei-Opare to chair Akufo-Addo's transition team

President Akufo-Addo has appointed his transition team.
The 15 member team will be chaired by Chief of Staff Frema Osei-Opare. Other members of the team include Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Maafo, Ken Ofori-Atta among others.
Section 6 (1) of the Presidential Transition Act, 2012 (Act 845), requires the President to kick in motion the process of transition 24 hours after an election
The team among many other things will see to the smooth handing of notes on work done and all government businesses from one administration to the other.
Below is the full list