GES assures safety of students in JHS 2 and SHS 2 as they resume today

The Ghana Education Service has assured the safety of students in JHS 2 and SHS 2 as they resume school today October 5, 2020.
They are to resume finish the Academic year. Prior to reopening, all schools will be fumigated and disinfected.
All JHS two and SHS two students will be given reusable face masks like was done for the final year JHS and SHS students who reported to school earlier in the year.
JHS two students will also be given one hot meal a day.
The GES in a statement said: "Management wishes to assure students, parents, teachers and the general public that all the necessary measures have been put in place to ensure their safety.
However, the GES decided to postpone the remainder of the academic year for all nursery, kindergarten, primary, JHS 1 and SHS 1 students. The next academic year will resume in January 2021.