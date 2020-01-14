GES receives backlash from teachers over poor planning of 4-day workshop

Some teachers are unhappy with the Ghana Education Service (GES) over what they described as a poorly organised workshop.
The teachers, numbering over 2000 from Greater Accra, Oti and Volta Region accused officials of poor planning.
GES in a letter dated January 6, 2020, invited Form 3 Core Subject teachers to a four-day to undergo in-service training on how to adequately equip students ahead of the 2020 West African Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
READ ALSO: Over 2,000 teachers invited for workshop stranded at UG
The letter also stated that the teachers would get the opportunity to interact with some experienced educationists and examiners so as to improve teaching and learning.
Workshop was held at UG
But according to the angry teachers who were left stranded for hours before the training commenced, GES could have done better in catering for their welfare needs especially, feeding.
Some of them also alleged the teachers selected to attend the training were not given ample time to properly prepare for the workshop.