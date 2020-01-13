Over 2,000 teachers invited for workshop stranded at UG

Over 2,000 teachers invited by the Ghana Education Service, GES for a workshop at the University of Ghana are left stranded.
According to Citi FM's report, the Ghana Education Service in a letter dated January 6, 2020, invited form three core subject teachers across the country for a four-day workshop.
Teachers from the Greater Accra, Oti and Volta regions were asked to meet at the University of Ghana campus for the workshop.
Speaking to Citi FM, some of the teachers said since converging at UG campus at around 8 am they have been unattended to by any of the organisers.
"Why have we been invited here? as Enerst Opoku has already indicated somebody needs to come to the limelight and tell us our reason for coming here, the first day is almost over by now if we were to be in the classroom we would have taught the students something, the way teachers are been treated in this country is uncalled for..."
One of the teachers added that "I got this information on Saturday morning that we have to come here for a workshop, other colleagues of mine coming from Oti and Volta region came here yesterday, in fact as at now everyone is stranded, we don't know the head and tail of the programme.."
"I'm disappointed in the sense that..... we are talking about human resource base of Ghana Education Service, our children are suffering in the schools and you've carried four core subjects talking about English, Maths, Science and Social Studies who are supposed to be in school.." another stranded teacher said.
But organisers of the workshop are not willing to comment on the situation.