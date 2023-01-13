GES to consider decision against Chiana SHS students after Akufo-Addo's intervention

The Ministry of Education has directed the Ghana Education Service (GES) to consider alternative disciplinary action instead of dismissal of the Chiana SHS students for insulting President Akufo-Addo.
The Ministry, in a statement, said its directive follows the intervention of the President.
Eight students of the Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region were recently sacked for insulting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
READ ALSO: Decision to sack 8 Chiana SHS students 'harsh, retrogressive' - Minority tells GES
The GES, in the dismissal letter, addressed to parents of the students, described their conduct as very undesirable, and contrary to the acceptable standards of conduct generally required of any student in Ghana’s educational system.
GES has since admonished the students to use the dismissal as a major turning point in their lives to bring about the desired change in their behaviors.
In an earlier statement, GES apologized to the President on behalf of the school and the students.
“Management of the GES wishes to extend our sincere apology to the President and the general public on behalf of the students and the school,” the statement added.
Meanwhile, the affected students have issued an unqualified apology to the President, asking him to forgive them