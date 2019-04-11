GES to roll out new curriculum in September 2019

The Ghana Education Service (GES) is set to roll out a new curriculum in September 2019 that focuses more on literacy and numeracy.
This follows the successful handing over of the new KG to P6 curricula by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) to the Ghana Education Service (GES).
According to the Education Minister, The new curriculum will make the study of the History of Ghana a compulsory subject for all class 1 to class 6 pupils.
In a news conference held today April 11 2019, to announce the introduction of the new curriculum as well as school uniforms, Director General of the Ghana Education Service,GES Prof Kwesi Owusu Amankwah said:
''The new curriculum that we are rolling out has some new features that we will like to highlight, with the KG the number of subjects has been reduced from 7 to 4.Within the 4 subjects we will do in-depth teaching. At the lower and upper primary the number of subjects remain the same, there will be more depths in each subject with greater emphasis on literacy and numeracy''
''As part of the several reforms that are going on in the educational system, another area to be reformed is the school uniform for JHS,the Minister through consultations presented a memorandum to the cabinet which was duly accepted for us to change the Junior High School uniform from next academic year.''
''The idea is for them to start seeing themselves as secondary school students.The Ghana flag on the uniform symbolizes patriotism and sense of belonging,there is a certificate on the uniform which talks about graduation from the basic to secondary school, and then there is a graduation cap symbolising intelligence and superiority,''he added.
According to the GES, the last review of the curriculum was in 2007, which is 12 years ago.The GES also noted that the curriculum has to be reviewed every 5 years .With the new curriculum, History will become a compulsory subject from Primary 1 to 6. Also, French will be studied from the upper primary.
President Akufo-Addo in the state of the nation address(SONA)2019 hinted on the development of the new curricula that will better prepare Ghana’s pupils in school to meet global challenges.
He said the new curriculum has been drawn from “best practice all over the world,” adding there are no shortcuts to having an educated and skilled workforce.
The President again stated that the new curriculum will focus on making Ghanaian children confident innovative, creative thinkers, digitally literate and well-rounded patriotic citizens.
