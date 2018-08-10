Getting information to the public on time is my priority - Oppong Nkrumah

Minister-designate for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has stated that getting government information out there, on time, and to the people who must hear it in good time, will be his priority.
In a radio interview on Accra based Joy FM, Thursday evening reacting to President Akufo-Addo’s first ministerial reshuffle that saw him elevated from the position of deputy Minister to a substantive Minister, Oppong Nkrumah said he was humbled.
“I will thank his Excellency the President, for the confidence that he has reposed in me and for the new challenge that he has given me,” he said.
Touching on his priority for the Information Ministry, he said in the last one year, under the leadership of Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, they developed a strategic plan which they have been following because the ministry had been collapsed by the previous administration.
“We had to virtually get the ministry back on its feet, physically rebuild some of the structures and put in place some of the operational models that are helping us to do what we have done so far.”
“Now there is a lot of work on that strategic plan that we have to complete and as I take over, I will simply be following that programme and working to deepen the exercise of getting government information out there, on time and to the people who must hear it in good time as well,” Oppong Nkrumah said.
Speaking on his relationship with the former Information, Mustapha Hamid, Oppong Nkrumah said “Over the last one year and some months, we have had a fantastic relationship at the Ministry, myself, my colleague Nana Ama, Perry Okudzeto and the Minister, we have had a fantastic relationship, he has taught all of us particularly political communication, because we all have our styles, he has guided us to take certain paths that helped to get the message out and today I’m humbled that I’m asked to step in his feet, to lead the charge in government communication and it’s a job that I assure the President, I will do my very best at,” he said.
Oppong Nkrumah explained that “the culture of learning” and putting himself to the task any given day has been his main focus and was hoping to continue to learn some more in his new role and deliver accordingly.