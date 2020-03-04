Ghana await results of Airline operator who showed symptoms of coronavirus

An Airline operator who showed some symptoms of coronavirus is currently being quarantined.
He is currently at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital where he is being held.
He is said to be showing signs of the virus which has killed over 3,000 people worldwide.
Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital Dr Emmanuel Srefenyo disclosed this when President Akufo-Addo visited the facility.
"The fact of the matter is that we have tested 17 cases already and all have been negative, but we are awaiting results for the latest now, we had a call from one Ghana-Canada hospital and we sent out men there, the patient has severe sore throat, fever, but we are still waiting for the results because we have had patients like that who showed symptoms but they tested negative"
"Some people come here to be tested when they begin to feel feverish, but the test is expensive and we need to preserve what we have, so if you are not showing all the symptoms don't panic".
Reports say the patient whose identity has been withheld is in an isolated room at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.
Samples have been taken from him and given to Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and they are waiting for the results within 6-8 hours.
Meanwhile, Kwaku Agyeman Manu the Minister for Health says the government is planning to set up a 100-bed capacity facility in a remote area to serve as a centre for quarantining persons with suspected coronavirus infection.
He said the facility is expected to be ready within two weeks.
Per Ghana’s preparedness plan for an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, the state is operating along the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols.
Alerts have been sent to all regions to update their respective preparedness plans and activate their respective public health management committees.
Ghana is among 13 priority countries in Africa identified as being at high risk of getting the virus because of their established links with China.