Ghana Card : NIA to embark on mass registration of foreigners

The National Identification Authority (NIA) will begin a mass registration of foreign nationals living in Ghana on Monday, September 9 – Thursday, October 31, 2019.
The exercise will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre from 8am to 4pm each day.
The exercise is aimed at registering and issuing all foreign nationals with the “mandatory” non-citizen Ghana card, a statement by the NIA said.
It said foreign nationals without a non-citizen Ghana card would be in breach of the law (NIR Act 2008, Act 750, L.I. 2111) and would be refused access to essential services in Ghana such as residence permits, student visas and banking transactions.
It further cautioned foreign nationals not to attempt to register as a Ghanaian during the ongoing national registration exercise.
“The NIA would like to remind all foreign nationals that attempting to register as a Ghanaian during the ongoing national registration is illegal,” it siad.
Who is eligible to register for the non-citizen Ghana card?
Any foreign national who is six years and above and is permanently resident in Ghana or cumulatively resident for a period of ninety days or more.
A foreign national who is married to a Ghanaian national but not themselves naturalised as a Ghanaian.
Registration process
Applicants must purchase a non-citizen Ghana card scratch card from any CAL Bank or the bank teller at the registration centre at a cost of $120 or cedi equivalent for first time applicants and $60 or its cedi equivalent for renewal application.
Registration requirements
Applicants are required to present a hard copy of a valid passport, the digital address in Ghana or an old non-citizen Ghana card for renewal applicants.
