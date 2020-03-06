Ghana remains the inspirational leading light of Africa - Prez. Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says Ghana is the leading light of the African continent and that is one thing the citizens must cherish.
The President speaking at the 63rd independence day celebration at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi said many African countries look up to Ghana for inspiration due to how the country is progressing.
READ ALSO: Trinidad & Tobago to enter into trade, transport agreement with Ghana - Prime Minister discloses
"At 63 we have not lost our position as the inspirational leading light of the African continent, even with the infrastructural deficit we are still blessed and we need to thank God for that. We have not achieved our economic goals and will not stop at achieving that. We have made progress as a nation.".
At the same event, the Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago Dr Keith Christopher Rowley who is the special guest of the ceremony has disclosed that they are planning of entering into an agreement with Ghana to improve the trade and transport sector of both countries.
He said Ghana and Trinidad & Tobago have a good relationship and both countries are looking to strengthen that with the imminent agreement.
Former President John Agyekum Kufuor and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia were all present at the event.
Conspicuously missing was former Presidents John Mahama and Jerry John Rawlings.