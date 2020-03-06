Korle Bu to send another blood sample of suspected coronavirus to Noguchi

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital is expected to send blood samples from a suspected case of coronavirus to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for testing.
A woman who came from New Jersey reported to the facility with some symptoms of the virus.
The situation according to report has put doctors and other staff at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in a state of fear.
Ghana has so far tested 43 suspected cases of coronavirus but they have all tested negative.
READ ALSO : Ghana await results of Airline operator who showed symptoms of coronavirus
A 100-bed capacity quarantine centre to be set up in 2 weeks
Kwaku Agyeman Manu the Minister for Health said the government is planning to set up a 100-bed capacity facility in a remote area to serve as a centre for quarantining persons with suspected coronavirus infection.
He said the facility is expected to be ready within two weeks.
READ ALSO : Limit flights from countries that have recorded high cases of Coronavirus – Health Students to gov't
Mr Manu made this known on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, when he briefed Parliamentarians on the state of the country’s preparedness.
“Mr Speaker, procurement of all regents…for confirmation of coronavirus cases is currently ongoing to support the two research structures. A quarantine centre has been established. Another remotely located 100-bed capacity facility is being secured for the purpose of quarantine for illegible persons and this will be ready for use in two weeks. We do not hope that we’ll get to that situation,” he disclosed to the House.